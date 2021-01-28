Local Addiction Recovery Centers need your help

Vigo County officials set out to ask for help on Thursday.

The need is great, but funding is down for local addiction recovery centers.

The Indiana Department of Health reports 1,026 Hoosiers died of drug overdoses last year.

Throughout the covid-19 pandemic... substance abuse has increased significantly.

Vigo county prosecutor terry modesitt says.... the prosecutor's office had to intervene on 2 separate occaisions to keep addiction recovery centers open in the wabash valley.

Modesitt held a press conference today to bring this great need to the public's attention... and ask for help from the community [take pkg incue: modesitt says these outcue: **bite** jail or prison duration:1:10] modesitt says these addiction recovery centers are vital to rehabilitating those struggling in the community.

He explained how helpful they are... and why he's calling on the community for help.

"the answer is not to send everybody who has a drug addiction or an alcohol addiction to jail.

The goal is to try to help the ones who have the addiciton problems to beat their problems and to become productive and good citizens."

Christy crowder is the director at the wabash valley recovery center in terre haute.

She says the pandemic has made it even tougher on those struggling.

"when people enter recovery, we stress the importance of community... ...so much of that had to be cut off and stopped because of covid."

Modesitt says the financial need of theses centers is great.... and we must come together as a community so they can continue helping those who need it most.

"please step up and help, if you can.

We don't want to lose the recovery groups.

They provide a great option to help people beat their addiction and also they provide an alternative to jail and prison."

