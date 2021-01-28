Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering receives $150,000 donation

And i'm dan shaffer.

The alabama school of cyber technology and engineering received a six figure donation today.

And the school says it'll be used for some major upgrades!

waay 31's luke hajdasz was at the presentation ceremony

a-s-c-t-e received a $150,000 check today from aetos, a huntsville-based i-t company.

donna coleman aetos systems ceo: it's an honor for us to be able to support our local community but also to support our local community in education.

Education is so important not just to every individual but certainly to the individuals in the fields in which we serve.

the money will go towards developing a new school building as well as a separate dorm for the students to stay in.

Currently, school is held in a one-hallway building in the interim.

But, that isn't stopping the students from learning all about cyber technology.

jake easter governor's office of education and workforce transformation research and innovation analyst: they're definitely pursuing a model of education that is definitely within what we view as the leading edge and what the future of workforce and educational development as part of that linked pipeline looks like.

the school says donations like these are crucial to help build the new campus.

That's because as a non-city school, they don't get any local tax revenue to fund anything.

Even more, tuition and housing is free for students.

luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.