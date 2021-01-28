New employee comes to Terre Haute South High School to improve peoples lives

Many schools all across the nation have had to adapt due to COVID-19.
With all the sudden changes this can cause students and staff to feel overwhelmed or stressed.
That's why one school here in the Wabash Valley decided to step up its counseling services by bringing in a four-legged friend to help its students.
Haute terre haute south is seeing a new face in the hallways.
And the four-legged friend is looking to have a lasting impact!
Meet lulu... she's a therapy dog bringing a new set of skills for staff and students.
School counselors tell us she's making a big impact helping relieve the stress of covid-19.
News 10's bri shackelford will have much more on lulu..
And how she's making an impact for many at the high school.
That's coming up tonight... on my