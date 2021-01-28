COVID-19 variant found in Alabama

Afternoon -- i'm dan shaffer.

We start with new coronavirus concerns here in alabama.

The u-k variant of covid-19 has now been detected in at least 27 states.

You're taking a look at the latest map from the c-d-c charting those cases.

The agency updates the map on friday - and tomorrow's will include the 3 cases from alabama.

No variant cases have been confirmed in north alabama... but health officials say that's not an excuse to let your guard down.

Waay 31's grace campbell is live outside huntsville hospital with their message.

Dan, najahe-the c-e-o of huntsville hospital says right now alabama is heading in the right direction when it comes to getting covid-19 under control.

But he's worried the new variant could change that.

David spillers, c.e.o.

Of huntsville hospital: "i get concerned that people are going to start dropping their guards and going back to doing the things we did pre-covid, and then we have an outbreak.

Which could be particularly difficult to control if we get this new variant in here which is so much more infectious than what we're dealing with now."

Both moderna and pfizer say their vaccines protect you from the new covid-19 variant.

But an infectious disease expert with huntsville hospital says more people still need to be vaccinated to stop the spread.

Hafsa siddiqui say since less than 10 percent of the community is vaccinated - you're not in the clear yet.

Hafsa siddiqui, infectious disease consultant: "vaccine by no means makes you resistant to the virus, and if you're not vaccinated, you're still at higher risk of acquiring infection."

Experts say the virus variants are easier to transmit..

Because of that - spillers says you need to continue to be patient and continue to mask, social distance, and avoid crowds.

What we're dealing with now is pretty infectious, but boy the thought of something being 3 or 4 times as infectious than what we're dealing with, all it takes is one family gathering and all of a sudden we've got 50 people infected, and that 50 can infect another 10, and then you've got 500.

Siddiqui said we cannot start to relax on c-d-c guidelines until at least 80 percent of the community is vaccinated.

