Pass Christian family offering reward for information in the death of their brother

One Pass Christian family continues to mourn the death of their brother, Kenneth Charlot, who was killed in 2018.

- now a reward is in place to - bring charlot's death to- justice.- news 25's sabria reid has more.- - it's been almost three years- since the death of pass - christian resident kenneth- charlot, who- was killed in his home and foun- days later in gulfport.

- and with no active leads, his - family hopes a $5000 reward - will lead to information that - - - will help close the case and- bring them closure.

- gabrielle malley debra malley - kenneth's sisters:- "we just want people to put themselves in our place, if you- family member had - been killed in their home, whic- is supposed to be your safe - place.

And then - - - their body is discarded on the- side of the road, just put- yourself in our shoes and if yo- - - know anything come forward- please."

Law enforcement all along the - coast have banded - together to bring charlot's - death to justice.

- daren freeman, chief of police- for pass christian police dept:- "we've involved several agencies harrison county- sherrifs department,- gulfport police department and- asked for assistance with them- and they've - all stepped up and provided us- with assistance and they- continue to do that - today."

Sabria reid, news 25: - - - - "this family has tried multiple measures of community outreach- to try to get any - information that'll help close- their brother's case.

- the family put up flyers and- used social media as a means to- - - - spread their brothers story to- everyone on the coast.

They als- reached out to mississippi coas- - - - crime stoppers as a means for - help.

- though years have passed, - charlot's death is still fresh- on- their minds.- daren freeman, chief of police- for pass christian police dept:- "everyday we think about him an this is a very small community- and a small town and- we ride up and down this street- everyday and we see the charlot- family- everyday in the stores and at - church and in town and it keeps- the invesigation hot and- fresh on our minds.

- lori massey, coordinator of - mississippi coast crime stopper- "we need the media, the community, law enforcement and- crime stoppers and- then we're all keeping the coas- safe.

- anyone with information is urge- to come forward.- if you report to the mississipp- - - - coast crime stoppers, you will- remain annoymous.

- in pass christian, sabria reid,- news