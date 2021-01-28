Convicted Killer Wanted in Murder Case

WAAY-31's Breken Terry discusses new information about two murder suspects.

Thank you for joining us.

I'm najahe sherman.

And i'm dan shaffer.

We want to start today with the active search for 2 armed and dangerous murder suspects in north alabama.

Waay31 just learned one of the suspects was paroled in 2017 for another murder in the area.

Waay31's breken terry has been digging into the two men's backgrounds all afternoon.

Breken, what did you learn?

According to these court documents clifton rowell actually served about 11 years in prison for the 2005 murder of jeremy cunningham right here in florence.

In these documents rowell admits to shooting cunningham.

He took a plea deal in 2006 to serve 20 years but was paroled in 2017.... and now police are searching for rowell and jarmon in connection with another murder.

Here is scene video of the february 2020 murder of reginald watkins at carver heights on the west side of florence.

The two men were recently indicted by a lauderdale