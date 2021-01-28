Murder for hire 1.28.21

Murder for hire gone wrong
FOX 4 Now Florida
Three men are arrested after the wrong target is killed in a murder for hire.
Carter county is accused of trying to have his mother killed.
State police say billy reynolds was arrested after they were contacted about a murder- for-hire plot.
They say reynolds tried to get someone to kill his mother.
Police did not give a possible motive.
