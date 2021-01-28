Skip to main content
Saturday, February 6, 2021

Murder for hire 1.28.21

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
A man has been arrested for trying to have his mother killed

Carter county is accused of trying to have his mother killed.

Full mug:murder-for-hire arrest carter county billy reynolds billy reynolds.jpg &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; state police say billy reynolds was arrested after they were contacted about a murder- for-hire plot.

They say reynolds tried to get someone to kill his mother.

Police did not give a possible motive.

