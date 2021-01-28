COVID COUNCIL DISCUSS

Department says there were no new deaths reoprted... keeping the number of those who have died from the virus at 191.

So far, health leaders in fayette county say they've given more than 48 thousand doses of the vaccine.

...but there are still many more people waiting.

Abc 36's danielle saitta reports that's what the city's covid-19 council discussed today during its virtual meeting.

Just as in many places across the country...high demand for the vaccine has led to high tensions.

Kevin hall council: it's supply and demand issue it seems to be a belief among some people that there is a stockpile of vaccine somewhere in the city that is getting the hold out by someone and that's not the case doug: "everybody wants to get the vaccine that i know" kevin hall: you've got 50,000 people wanting something but the capacity to hold maybe 500 kevin hall with.... the health department says the most vaccines the city had in one week was 1900 doses...without a single drop left unused kevin: we received those early in the week and they are in peoples arms by the middle to the end of the week there is no dose that going unused another issue the city says it has is how to vaccinate those who are skeptical.

Leaders say they are hoping to ease concerns with virtual help from medical experts tyler: we've floated the idea of putting together some virtual town halls with a few congregations able to talk to medical experts that we've asked our health care officials to make available vaccinated people say the spread of this info is critical...especially when dealing with a virus that can go undetected doug:as much of the precautions that you take you just don't know if you might be carrying the virus and give it to other people you do it for yourself..for your family and for the people that you are around in lexington danielle saitta abc 36 news ####### the health department says it doesn't have new information yet on the next phase of vaccinations...but you can register for a future