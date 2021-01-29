Mercy Housing offering free tax preparation services

Filing taxes can be a real headache, but we have some good news for those of you who live here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

- julie egressy, executive- director, mercy housing and - human development: "if you just come up to our dropbox, we're - located at 1135 ford street,- right next to the mardi gras- supply store.

Our drop box is - to the left of our door.

You'll- see instructions as well."

<splice> "this is our envelope that we're going to have out in- our dropbox.

On the front is- - - - going to be your name, email- address and phone number.

On th- back, it's going to be crucial- for you to- fill this out.

This signature - you put here on the back is wha- allows us to do your- taxes remotely."

No one will be turned away, and- letting mercy housing and - human development's - irs-certified employees - prepare your taxes could save - you as much as $300 dollars - - and to help recover stimulus- money you never - received or did not receive in- full.

- julie egressy, executive- director, mercy housing and - human development: "what's new this year is the stimulus - recovery credit that you can ge- for your stimulus check."

Toni miles, news 25: "and limited assistance is also- available for those of- you who have had struggles with- covid or hurricane zeta."

Paula chamberlain, mercy- housing: "people who have had damage from the hurricane, they- can apply through our - organization and- community bank, and fhlb bank - will fund them up to $10,000 fo- recovery from the - hurricane damage."

For more information on mercy - housing and human - development's hurricane disaste- assistance or - free tax preparation, go to - their website at- - - - www.mhhd.org or call 228- 896-1945.

- in gulfport, toni miles,