Good Covid-19 news

Hamilton County reports good news today for both vaccines and new cases of Covid-19.

Hamilton county receives more covid-19 vaccine.

Appointments are filling up for 1st and second doses.

Now that the major winter holidays are behind us, hamilton county officials say we are winning the battle against the spread of covid-19.

Active cases in hamilton county have dropped by almost a thousand in the past week.

"also our hospitalization numbers are down considerably as is icu.

Certainly the number of people in the hospital from hamilton county has dropped significantly."

The county has added its second vaccination site at the carta bus barn on sholar avenue.

Now, people can get vaccinated 7 days a week.

"vaccine was maybe in our freezer a couple of hours before we opened the appointments."

"at this site today we're doing the moderna."

"we have plenty o vaccine available."

Today, 750 appointments were scheduled for the moderna vaccine, which has to be used no later than 6 hours after being pierced.

"we are drawing doses all day long.

Once again because the intent is not to waste a dose at the end of the day and i keep emphasizing, and we won't."

Hamilton mayor jim coppinger says missed appointments won't be wasted either.

"the gentlemen had called in and made nine appointments.

So when they scratched eights of those appointments, it went back into the system."

Becky barnes from the hamilton county health department admits that other counties in tennessee are moving through the phases quicker than hamilton county.

It's an issue of supply and demand.

"many, many of our residents 75 and over still want vaccines much more than we have vaccine doses right now."

The health department did not disclose exactly how many doses the county received during the last shipment.

But we do know, they've distributed more the 13 thousand doses, already.

Reporting live in hamilton county