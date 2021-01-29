Suspect arrested following armed robbery at Chevron in Rogue River

Rogue River Police confirm that they have arrested the man who allegedly threatened a gas station attendant with a gun before stealing a truck.

Station on depot street in rogue river asking for free gas-- and then proceed to steal someone's truck.

Newswatch 12's brett taylor has been in rogue river for most of the day trying to figure out just what exactly happened at the gas station.

Brett what can you tell us?

Its been a pretty interesting day here in rogue river.

From what i'm being told just a little after 9 this morning a man walked to the chevron gas station behind me and ask an attendant for free gas.

Police say that an argument ensued after he was told no, the attendant went into the gas station and locked the door, that's went the man threatened the attendant with a gun.

As you can see he actual broke some holes in the glass with gun.

Police say the armed man noticed the keys in the attendant's truck and got in and rove away.

But jackson county sheriff's office and o-s-p were in the area and stopped the vehicle on foothill blvd.

Because the man was armed and on the loose during the beginning part of the incident, rogue river schools were put on a preventative lockdown.

