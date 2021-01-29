Ringgold young man recovering from near drowning

He was visiting his twin brother in the Navy in San Diego.

A Ringgold youth is slowly recovering from a near drowning after being hit by a giant wave in the ocean.

After a trip to see his twin brother in san diego, a young man from ringgold has been in a california hospital for weeks fighting for his life.

News 12's danielle moss talked to his family who is trying desperately to get him home.

"ethan dreams ambitiously.

He loves his country.

I mean, he's just an amazing person and we need a village to help him recover."

Meet 20-year-old ethan and hayden burns'.

Twin brother's that have a special connection.

"ethan is my best friend.

I've grown up with him, i mean we shared a womb together and we've done everything together."

Hayden is in the navy and is stationed in san diego.

His brother and a mutual friend came to see him before his deployment.

During the visit, ethan and hayden took a trip to the beach when they were hit by a wave that hayden says was 10 to 12 feet tall.

"it was the worst that i have ever seen the ocean.

It was a nightmare."

Hayden was able to get back to the shore but his twin brother was not.

Lifeguards were able to find and resuscitate ethan on the shore.

He was taken to the emergency room at the university of california san diego where he has been recovering.

April burns/ethan's mother-"it's just a very slow process unfortunately, and in these situations, everybody recovers in their own time and in their own way.

So, we have to just be patient with ethan but, i know he's in there.

I know he's coming back.

He's coming back."

Ethan is now breathing on his own and making progress day by day.

His family says that ethan needs to continue his recovery back home in georgia.

Hayden burns/ethan's twin brother-"right now, ethan needs his home.

More so than he needs his home, he needs his family.

So, we are trying very desperately to fly him back home, from san diego which is about an estimated $25,000" they have to charter a medical flight to get him to the sheperd center in atlanta to continue his recovery.

The burns have insurance but it does not cover medical flights.

The family has set up a gofund me.

You can find a link to that on our website.

In ringgold, danielle moss news 12 now.

