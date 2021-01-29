Stock Rebound

But a local investment expert is concerned about the ups and downs right now.

The stock market is rebounding after the worst dip yesterday since the fall.

Markets began to bounce back from their biggest loss since october.

News 12's brian armstrong spoke to a financial expert about what the volatile market could mean for your retirement.

He joins us live.

The stock market can be a roller coaster ... sometimes it goes up, down, and sometimes it feels like it's going sideways.

And that has been on full display the past few days, which is impacting your 401ks.

I'd like to think that it's a positive sign that maybe things are looking better but nothing fundamentally has changed overnight.

At market close on wednesday the dow jones lost over 600 points for its worst day since october.

Barrett and company vice president chris hopkins says the market dropped due to concerns about covid relief bill delays, new covid strains and the feds press conference.

By the rumor sell the news so we got a little bit of selling the news yesterday when the fed reaffirm their very cautious outlook.

The chair said it again as we've all said the key to this whole thing is getting covid behind us.

The dow jones and s&p 500 partially rebounded after the big drop.

I'm not certain that's a good sign either because what we're seeing is an almost reflexive reaction to go in and buy the dip.

Any time the market falls and people rushing in by sort of indiscriminately.

Hopkins says volatility in the market is expected.

Which is why it's critical to invest for the long term not the short term.

It's extremely important to keep your eye on the ball longer-term.

Have that focus on the long-term.

What are you trying to achieve in 10, 15, 20 years down the road, and invest towards that goal.

Stock in gamestop is not following the market at all and it has nothing to do with buying video games, even classics like this one.

It went from $20 a share on january 1, this morning it topped out at $470 a share.

What a bunch of individual investors come in and buy the stock and force the stock price to go up.

All the people who are against it have to unwind they're bets but buying the stock back.that amplifies the upward pressure now the most of that is behind us we're seeing the air come out.

Now some of you might still be confused on what is going on with game stop.

So let me explain with a few things around the house.

Back on jan.

1st the stock was trading at $20.

A lot of people thought it should be trading for less... hopkins told me he thinks it's a $10 stock.

Now a lot of those people ... shorted gamestop, which means to bet against previously.

Now when everyone rushed to reddit and said buy game stock and everyone did ... the stock was forced up to $470.

More money gets thrown in ... which makes stock artificially grow which means it's going to crash ... now people who bought high ... get to watch the stock drop and that means a lot of money ends up in the trash.

