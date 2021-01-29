Smokers In Priority Vaccine group

Some people say they're frustrated with new coronavirus vaccine guidelines that includes people with high risk medical conditions like asthma, heart disease cancer, and, controversially, smokers.

Waay's olivia schueller spoke to people in north alabama and a doctor to hear their thoughts.

Alabama's covid-19 vaccine distribution plan follows guidance from the c-d-c in listing smoking as a high risk medical condition for covid 19.

People i talked with who got vaccinated at john hunt park disagree with that policy.

Sot jean malcolm if you start coughing while you're smoking, get rid of the cigarette.

Cdc guidelines for phase 1 vaccination rollout puts smoking in the same category as obesity, heart disease, and cancer... new jersey said it would expand vaccine eligibility to include those 16-64 years old with underlying health conditions, including the states 2 million smokers.

This immediately caused controversy in new jersey and other states who plan to do the same.

Smokers in alabama , will get vaccinated in phase 1c, while those with asthma will not get vaccinated until .

Sot malcolm some people have an illness that can attack them at any moment.

According to the cdc's website those with asthma, liver disease, high blood pressure and cystic fibrosis may be at an increased risk of severe illness from covid-19.

The cdc says there is limited data and information on how these illnesses are impacted by covid-19 at this time -- it's still unclear when the next phase of