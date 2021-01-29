Senator Ernst speaks out on impeachment

Iowa's junior u?

"* s senator joni ernst, an unfailing supporter of former president donald trump, is on the record.

She believes it is unconstitution al to try a president on an article of impeachment after he leaves office.

Tonight ?

"* we're hearing from the senator in her own words.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki had a chance to speak with senator ernst ?

*- he joins us live with what she had to say.

Nick?

Yes george and katie ?

"* a few days ago, senator ernst made it clear the violence that happened at the capitol was not acceptible ?

"* but thinks impeaching the former president is not the way to go.

When i spoke with senator ernst this morning ?

"* she told me the impeachment trial is keeping senators from working on more pressing issues, like the pandemic and economic recovery.

She hopes president biden will step forward and pressure democrats to end the impeachment trial ?

"* because she feels it is dividing the country even further.

Senator ernst also believes it could be illegal for the senate to try a i do believe that this is unconstitution al.

We are now as a senate, going forward on an impeachment trial on a private citizen.

Ernst says she and 44 other senators agree the impeachment is unconstitution al.

If those senators stick to that thinking, that would deny democrats the super?

"*majority they need to convict the former president.

Live in mason city, nick thank you nick.

The senate impeachment trial is set to begin the week of