Herkimer County announces requirements for high-risk H.S. sports; start doesn't appear imminent

1, with local approval, Herkimer County released its requirements on Thursday that put the start on hold.

Its 11 school districts - and it appears the wait to begin will extend beyond next week.

In its guidance released today - the county health department said that for high-risk sports to be approved - the 14- day average for positivity rates in the area must be at or below three percent and then remain under 3.5 percent or will be place on pause again.

According to the state - herkimer county's current 14- day average is at more than double those marks sitting at 8.6 percent as of earlier today.

In addition - the percent of hospital beds available in the region must be above 15 percent.

Once these metrics are met - each district's school board must approve the school's participation in each sport and the superindendent must oversee a sport-specific plan to submit for approval.

This past friday - the state health department said that high-risk sports could begin next monday - the first - with approval from local authorities.

As it stands today - 27 of the 62 counties within new york state have been cleared to start on monday.

Yesterday - oneida county voiced concerns over starting high-risk sports - but has not put forth specific criteria for clearance as of yet.

