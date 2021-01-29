Stillwater - Mind, Music & Movement

Stillwater: Mind, Music & Movement is designed to help parents and educators introduce mindfulness and meditation in a fun, practical way.

Watch full episodes of Stillwater now on Apple TV+ 00:00​ Introduction from Mindfulness Consultant Mallika Chopra 2:42​ A Mindful Moment to Notice with Stillwater 7:05​ Interactive Music Session with Recording Artist Kishi Bashi and Composer Toby Chu 14:33​ Guided Breathing & Movement with Apple Fitness+ Yoga Trainer Jessica Skye