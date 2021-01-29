Stillwater — Mind, Music & Movement - Apple TV+ - Help your little ones to slow down, and give them a reason to recharge the body and soul.
Stillwater: Mind, Music & Movement is designed to help parents and educators introduce mindfulness and meditation in a fun, practical way.
Watch full episodes of Stillwater now on Apple TV+ 00:00 Introduction from Mindfulness Consultant Mallika Chopra 2:42 A Mindful Moment to Notice with Stillwater 7:05 Interactive Music Session with Recording Artist Kishi Bashi and Composer Toby Chu 14:33 Guided Breathing & Movement with Apple Fitness+ Yoga Trainer Jessica Skye