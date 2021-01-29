MEMA Director Retires

The governor signed a proclamation to honor Michel for his service to the state of Mississippi.

I'm alyssa martin..

Today - governor tate reeves announced the current director of the miss.

Emergency management association - will retire from his job... greg michel has led the agency since 2017... and was reappointed to the position when reeves took office... today - the gov.

Signed a proclamation honoring michel and his years of service..

Michel has been a member of the states covid 19 response team - and has led the state through several natural disasters... served the state ."

The biggest thing that rings true is this state comes together in bad times and i'm very honored to have served the state.."

Stephen mccraney - who has served at the deputy director of mema - will now lead the agency..

