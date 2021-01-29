Amerika Square Movie (2016)

Amerika Square Movie (2016) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Tattoo artist Billy and unemployed Nakos are best friends from Athens.

Old bachelor Nakos is a racist, obsessed with the victim mentality, and he rages at Greece's increasing immigrant numbers.

Billy, however, is in favor of foreigners coming.

Tarek is a Syrian Refuge who wants to travel to Berlin with his daughter.

They all meet in Amerika Square in Athens.

Director: Yannis Sakaridis Writers: Vangelis Mourikis, Yannis Sakaridis, Yannis Tsirbas Stars: Yannis Stankoglou, Makis Papadimitriou, Vassilis Koukalani