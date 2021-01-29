Teachers in Douglas County prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

Officials say they are finally finishing up vaccinating those in 1-a& and now theye moving on to teachers.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza is live to show us why douglas county officials are trying to get teachers vaccination as soon as possible.

That righy matt, renee& public health officer bob dannenhoffer says theye already finalizing plans as to how those shots will be distributed to teachers.

But he says theye only giving themselves two weeks to get all of them vaccinated because theye hoping to move on to the seniors as quick as possible.

Dannenhoffer said they have reseved 700 doses for teachers right now& and all of them will be given at mass vaccination clinics.

Right now, there are about 2900 teachers here in douglas county that need to be vaccinated -- so he anticipates they'll get more doses in the near future.

They haven announced an official date for a mass clinic yet& but he says theye already received those doses and theye ready to go.

Dannehoffer:?wee really working hard to get as many of the teachers vaccinated as we can, because we want to start vaccinating our seniors?

8 seconds he says they will begin vaccinating seniors on february 8.

But they don want to hold a mass vacciantion for the senior population& as they are the most vulnerable to the virus.

He says 43 health professionals and offices are signed up to give the vaccine in the county& so the seniors will likely get their shots from them.

Dannenhoffer says he expects a more concrete plan for vaccinating seniors by next week.

