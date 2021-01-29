PG&E working to restore power to areas impacted by winter storm

Many people in Northern California remain without power because of the storm.
PG&E crews are working and assessing the damage left behind by the winter storm.
Because of the storm.
New at 5 -- action news now reporter ana torrea has been checking on the power restoration progress.
She's is live in shasta county.
Snow is still pilled up at michael crowe's home in keswick.*take sot* trt :04 michael crowe lives in keswick michael: we got over a foot of it here on our yard.
Me: of snow?
Michael: yes on snow but the winter storm didn't dump a foot of snow in keswick?it also left people in the dark?and in the cold.
Take sot* trt :05 michael crowe lives in keswick it happened late in the evening, at nighttime, me and wife were both going to bed anyway.
So i believe it was around 9-ish.
Crowe says, the power is back on?but tells me they were prepared in case the outage lasted longer.
Take sot* trt :12 michael crowe lives in keswick we're used to it, since the house burnt down in the carr fire.
We have a trailer next door we have power over there with a generator and stuff.
We can always go there and keep warm and have power and tv and whatnot.*ana stand up* trt ana torrea atorreanews the winter storm knocked out power to a lot of customers in shasta county.
Pg&e crews are out working to get the power back on.
But there are challenges that crews are facing-- especially in rural areas.*take sot* trt :13 paul moreno pg&e spokesperson in many rural areas, especially wooded areas roads are often blocked by fallen trees and if the power lines and poles are off the road, it's a little bit more difficult to reach them in muddy condtions pg&e spokesman paul moreno tells action news now, they're making progress.
Take sot* trt :10 paul moreno pg&e spokesperson so we have been restoring customers and we've gotten thousands back on but we still have a lot of work to do.
There's a lot of damage.
Mainly tree caused damage.
Pg&e says all the outages are from tuesday and wednesday.
Reporting live in shasta county, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count
