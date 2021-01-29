From the Archives: Challenger disaster

On the 35th anniversary, we remember the shock local folks felt after watching the Challenger shuttle explode after taking off.

Exploded just after launch, killing all 7 nasa crew members.

It was the kind of event that everyone remembers where they were when it happened.

Many people were watching it live on tv, including a local teacher who could have been on it.

Coming up next on prime news at seven... as emily hour this is especially is no equipment high school students who did fully understand what the just all teachers tried to explain to you said is latest first space is and she did it to students and faculty at redbank elementary's rule to resolve but in a sense we leave ... one of the special screws could've been one of their own fifth-grade teacher vivian wood was a top ... finalist into the need to becom the first teacher in space this afternoon school principals wil have been said ms. what was to that the comment ... she feels that she has an obligation to her students so she had.

The shock ... she took time to compose herself and she returned to the ... exploring for events that ... well was ... another finalist in tennessee t be the first teacher in space that this afternoon she was disappointed this summer ... are not selected for the program now bonnie fakes from lebanon high school says quote i'm feeling great but i was in on