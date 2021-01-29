TOBIAS HOWARD JR. SUSPENDED

Of 66-41.

In a press release earlier this afternoon isu men's basketball head coach greg lansing announced that graduate transfer tobias howard jr. has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

The guard will not be available for the sycamores in their upcoming home games against bradley on sunday january 31st and monday february 1st.

Howard had started the previous four games for isu, but was benched early in the first half in the second game against southern illinois on tuesday and never came back into the game.

He's averagingin 5.5 points and 1.7 assists per game.

The sycamores game on sunday against the braves can be seen at