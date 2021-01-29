Las Vegas police officer arrested for DUI after driving wrong way on one-way road Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19s 29 Jan 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Las Vegas police officer arrested for DUI after driving wrong way on one-way road A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence on Jan. 27. LVMPD says 25-year-old Garrett Spitzmesser is facing one charge of driving the wrong way on a one-way road and one count of DUI (first offense).

METRO CONFIRMS THAT 25-YEAR-OLD GARRETT SPITZMESSER WAS ARRESTED EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. COURT RECORDS SHOW HE'S BEEN CHARGED WITH D-U-I AND DRIVING THE WRONG WAY ON A ONE-WAY. HE'S SINCE BEEN RELEASED FROM JAIL BUT IS DUE BACK IN COURT ON MARCH 29TH.