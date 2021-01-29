Las Vegas police officer arrested for DUI after driving wrong way on one-way road

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence on Jan.
27.
LVMPD says 25-year-old Garrett Spitzmesser is facing one charge of driving the wrong way on a one-way road and one count of DUI (first offense).
