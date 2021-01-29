Bradley Central District Winning Streak

Basketball team lost a district basketball game was just over six years ago.

It was december of 20-14.

After knocking off cleveland on tuesday, the bearettes have now won 89 consecutive games against their district opponents.

Winning streaks are a funny animal.

Certainly impressive, but you try to keep the streak talk on the down low.

Muhonen:"it's not ncessarily like we don't want to talk about it.

It's just that as a good program we're not going to focus on streaks.

We're just going to focus on just going and playing every game the same."

Reuter:"have i mentioned the streak this year?

Certainly.

I think it was three weeks ago.

You know just to throw a little fire.

Little gas on the fire."

But 89 straight district wins.

That's a monster accomplishment.

Reuter:"it certainly is considering half of those are on the road.

Basketball is such a fragile game with the shooting.

If you don't shoot well, and you're playing in another team's gym, and they're hot.

Lot of nights you are going to lose."

Take the 2016 district championship at mcminn county.

The bearettes were tied with seven seconds left.

Then sophomore rhyne howard hit a three at the buzzer.

Reuter:"this is a testament to the program.

It's really about a bunch of teams before this team."

Carpenter:"we feel confident in ourselves and trusting each other, and we know that we are going to play as hard as we can."

Muhonen:"our defense is what we hang our hat on.

We know that if our shots aren't going to fall that we can always play defense."

Reuter:"you know all streaks are going to come to an end, but these girls don't want to be the team that ends that streak.

And if it happens, we'll start a new one.

It's not going to go on forever."

