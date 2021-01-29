Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson Dies At Age 96

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson has died.
The Harlem native had a stage and screen career that spanned decades.
From a humble beginning, Tyson achieved fame and worked until the end of her life; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
Legendary actress Cicely Tyson has died.
The Harlem native had a stage and screen career that spanned decades.
From a humble beginning, Tyson achieved fame and worked until the end of her life; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
Cicely Tyson made history as the first African-American woman to win a best lead actress Emmy for her role as Jane Pittman.
072720 5-6:30