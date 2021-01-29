NCAA Basketball: Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech

Southern Miss Golden Eagles taking on Louisiana Tech, trying to avoid a three game skid.

- 1.

The fighting jay ladners - trying to avoid a three-game- skid- against 12-5 louisiana tech - 2.

Welcome back tae hardy.the - pride of pearl river back after- missing last weekend.layup caps- off a 7-0 spurt.16-14 usm - 3.

Crazy finish to the- half.tyler stevenson alley-oop- to- deandre pinckney for two of his- 15 pts.

- 4.

Then a lazy inbounds - pass.hardy's all over it.8-0 ru- gives the golden eagles a - 3-point lead- 5.

On the other end.amorie- archibald drills the three righ- before the buzzer.

37-37 at the- break.- 6.

And in the 2nd half the game- starts to unravel around- the 11 minute mark.

Kaleb ledou- buries the 3-ball.that- was part of a 14-0 run!!- - - - southern miss couldn't recover- from that, 76-63 the- final.

U-s-m will go for the- split saturday in