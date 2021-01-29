UK Variant Detected in Tri-State

First tonight on 44news at 9-- local doctors are sharing-- "cause for concern" the variant of the virus first found in the u- k--has now made its way to the tri-state.

The new strain could be up to 70 percent more contagious--and as much as 30 percent more deadly.

44news reporter valerie lyons joins us tonight from evansville--with what doctors here --- have found.

"they did end up confirming that we do have what looked like the uk variant here in evansville."

The covid-19 variant -- first reported in england back in september -- has reached the tri- state.

Doctor april abbott says her team at deaconess detected characteristics of the strand on six tests from five patients in the past two weeks -- "we were reviewing our analysis, we review those every single run, and we happened to notice that we had this so called s-gene drop out, so that's a big tip off for us that there may be something different about this specimen."

They sent those those samples to los angeles for genetic sequencing -- confirming there -- a set of mutations consistent with the uk variant -- scientists have discovered -- these mutations can make the virus easier to spread -- "that goes along with what we're seeing in the specimens that we have currently where we do have a very high viral load in those specimens so we do believe that that really fits with the ongoing reports that we're seeing out of the uk."

According to the c-d-c -- there is increasing evidence this variant is 30 to 70 percent more contagious and 30 percent more deadly than the original covid-19 strain -- and if this new variant is in fact more transmissible -- deaconess says -- it's important now more than ever -- for the community to be vigilant in following safety guidelines -- "we just want to make sure people understand this is an ever changing playing field so we're definitely looking at those who are experiencing this and as we start to experience more cases in the united states."

But while the new strain may be more dangerous -- current vaccines -- can fight it off -- just the same -- "we do expect that the vaccine is going to be able to protect against this so we definitely want to push everyone to go forward with their vaccinations and this is very critical for us here in this area."

