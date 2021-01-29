11pm Cicely Tyson 01.28.2021

Sad news from Hollywood, legendary actress Cicely Tyson has died

Sad news from hollywood.

Legendary actress cicely tyson has died.

Tyson made history in 19-63 by becoming the first black actress to star in a t-v drama.

She is likely best remembered for the 19-74 mini-series "the autobiography of miss jane pittman."

In the 90s, she was in populars shows like..

"house of cards" and "h to get away with murder."

In 20-18... she was awarded an honorary oscar.

Cicely tyson was