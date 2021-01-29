11pm Cicely Tyson 01.28.2021

Remembering Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson, revered as an actress, activist, and trailblazer, has died at 96.
Sad news from hollywood.
Legendary actress cicely tyson has died.
Tyson made history in 19-63 by becoming the first black actress to star in a t-v drama.
She is likely best remembered for the 19-74 mini-series "the autobiography of miss jane pittman."
In the 90s, she was in populars shows like..
"house of cards" and "h to get away with murder."
In 20-18... she was awarded an honorary oscar.
Cicely tyson was
In a remarkable career of seven decades, Tyson broke ground for serious black actors by refusing to take parts that demeaned black..