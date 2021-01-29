Macon-Bibb County Board of Health names new administrator

The North Central Health District announced the hiring of Jimmie Smith, Jr., MD, MPH.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Macon-Bibb County Health Department has a new administrator.

Someone by visiting the website... downtown macon rotary - dot -org.

And just fill out the online form.

There's a new administrator at the macon-bibb county health department.

Doctor jimmie smith junior is making a return to middle georgia.

He taught health courses at mercer university.

Most recently he served as "senior deputy of health science" in the chronic disease section... at the georgia department of public health.

Doctor smith says his focus is on fighting covid-19 ... building community partnerships..

And addressing socioeconomic barriers to health.