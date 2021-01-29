35th anniversary of Challenger explosion

-- but recalled details of that day like it was yesterday.

The 10th launch of the challenger space shuttle started similarly to the first nine.

In fact -- as scott phillips recalls -- his boss at the time thought it would be too cold for a launch and told him to pack up some of his things outside of redstone.

Scott phillips, retired, nasa he said, you know, it's not going to fly today.

You might as well go pick those items up.

Cause i've seen every flight, from sts-1 all the way to that flight.

And i agreed with him.

But the seven-member crew loaded up and the 25th space shuttle launch did go forward.

But 73 seconds into flight -- --disaster.

Scott phillips, retired, nasa of course, on the radio, it said they lost downlink with challenger... i knew that was bad news.

Phillips was just 19 years old when he joined as part of the crew that tested the space shuttle program and went on to spend 30 years in the flight program -- working with the external tank.

He kept his copies of both the presidential commission report and the memorial pamphlet from marshall space flight center that honored the seven who died.

Scott phillips, retired, nasa it was traumatic.

It was really initially traumatic because we had never lost a crew like that and i knew they were gone after seeing the explosion on television.

But despite tragedies like challenger and columbia during his career -- phillips -- knicknamed "shuttleman" -- still loves the shuttle program.

He channels his passion into crafting hand-made wooden models of shuttles.

He even made one of challenger after some hesitency.

Scott phillips, retired, nasa it's a connection back to the generation that's after me because it's not the story as much as it is the beauty of what the shuttle program represented: really freeing ourselves of this planet.

Phillips says nasa learned some key lessons about their hardware from that day -- but he also thinks future generations can learn something as well.

Scott phillips, retired, nasa failure is a teaching tool.

It's not forever and this next generation needs to learn that.

We need to make mistakes and unfortunately, we lost seven lives, but i'm reminded that we continued on in their honor and of course learned from that.

It would be another 17 years before the columbia disaster in 2003.

Every year on this day -- nasa honors those who died in these two tragedies along with the astronauts who died in a fire during a test of the apollo 1 capsule - on their annual day