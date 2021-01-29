Madison County releases guidance and requirements for return of high-risk high school sports

1 pending county approval, Madison County has revealed its requirements for a return to play.

In light of the state's announcement that high-risk high school sports could begin on Feb.

10 school districts today.

Many similarities to herkimer county's requirements.

However a few key differences.

Madison county will require a seven-day rolling average to be below five percent to begin and then if rates spike to above eight percent - sports would be suspended.

Right now - the seven-day average in the county is at 3.2 percent...good start.

The region's hospital capacity must be more than 25% available.

In addition - the county has recommended that when feasible - each district should consider weekly covid-19 testing for each athlete - coach - staff member - or official involved in competition.

Coaches will be required to complete covid-19 training for contact tracing through john's hopkins university online.

The county did say districts should focus on returning students to full- time in-person learning and that a return to sports is inherently riskier than a return to the classroom.

