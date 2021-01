Watch: Tourists enjoy walk at adventurous 'Chadar trek' in Ladakh

Tourists visited 'Chadar trek' on frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh on January 28.

The tourists come to take a look at the frozen river.

The temperature in Leh down by several notches, but this has not deterred tourist to take experience of a lifetime.

'Chadar trek' is located at an altitude of 11,400 ft.