High drama at Ghazipur border: What happened on Thursday night | Oneindia News

High drama unfolded at Ghazipur border on Thursday night as Uttar Pradesh police decided to take action against the protesting farmers 2 days after the violence on Republic Day.

The farmers refused to budge and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave fiery, emotional speeches accusing the administration of acting against peaceful demonstrators.

