The new Porsche Taycan in Frozen Berry Driving Video

With the standard Performance Battery, the new entry-level model delivers up to 300 kW (408 PS; Taycan with Performance Battery: Fuel consumption combined 0 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 0 g/km, Electricity consumption combined 28.0 kwh/100 km) in overboost mode with Launch Control; this increases to an output of up to 350 kW (476 PS; Taycan with Performance Battery Plus: Fuel consumption combined 0 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 0 g/km, Electricity consumption combined 28.7 kwh/100 km) with the optional Performance Battery Plus.

Nominal power is 240 kW (326 PS) or 280 kW (380 PS) respectively.

As the youngest member of the model family, the Taycan includes, right from the start, the new features introduced in the other versions at the model year changeover.

For instance, the Plug & Charge function enables convenient charging and payments without the need for cards or an app: as soon as the charging cable is plugged in, the Taycan establishes encrypted communication with the Plug & Charge-compatible charging station.

The charging process then starts automatically.

Payments are also processed automatically.