Budget Session: 'Boycotting President's address is insulting him', says Giriraj Singh

After Opposition parties announced that they will go to boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind's address at Parliament on January 29, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh on Friday said boycotting President's address is insult.

He said, "They are shredding the dignity of democracy.

In the Parliamentary system, President has his own dignity and boycotting his address is insulting him."