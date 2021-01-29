Decade's first Parliamentary session should be fully utilised: PM Modi

First Parliamentary session should be fully utilised focusing on the decade, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29 ahead of Budget Session.

"Today commences the first Session of this decade.

This decade is very important for the bright future of India.

A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfil the dreams seen by the freedom fighters.

This decade should be fully utilised.

Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade - this is expected by the nation.

I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people's aspiration," said PM Modi.