Equity indices volatile ahead of Economic Survey

Equity benchmark indices erased early gains and traded flat during early hours on January 29 ahead of the Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 93 points or 0.2 per cent at 46,967 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 46 points or 0.33 per cent to 13,863.

Except for Nifty FMCG and pharma which dipped slightly, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 1.5 per cent, auto by 1 per cent, private bank by 0.7 per cent and PSU bank by 0.4 per cent.