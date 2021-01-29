FBI arrests 2 in Las Vegas connected to U.S. Capitol riot

The FBI has made two arrests in Las Vegas related to the Jan.
6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Sandra Breault, a public affairs officer for FBI in Las Vegas, confirmed the arrests Thursday night but had no other information to share.
