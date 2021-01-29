Mark Drakeford: Some schools in Wales could return in February

Some primary school children in Wales could begin a phased return from 22February.
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford says schools will get twoweeks notice on any changes.
Credit: BBC Breakfast
Wales’ lockdown rules will remain in place for at least another three weeks to allow a safe return to school for the country’s..