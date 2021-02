India emerged as attractive destination for global investors even during pandemic: President

Even in difficult time amid COVID-19, India has emerged as an attractive destination for global investors, said President Ram Nath Kovind during his address in the joint session of the Parliament on January 29.

"The nation is recovering from the damage that the economy suffered while saving the life of every Indian during the corona period.

Even in this difficult time, India has emerged as an attractive destination for global investors," said President Kovind.