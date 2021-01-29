Nil riding his bike during the trip. (@nilbiketrip2020/Real Press)

This bike lover has decided to leave his job to embark on amazing journey that has seen him cycle 16,000 miles through 43 countries in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.Nil Cabuti Borrel, 30, wanted to ride his bike from his home in Barcelona in the north-eastern Spanish region of Catalonia to Singapore, a distance of about 25,700 kilometres (some 16,000 miles).(@nilbiketrip2020/Real Press)