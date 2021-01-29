I'm Not Hiding My Acne, I'm Embracing It | Shake My Beauty

Theresa, 21, from Berkley, Michigan started getting acne at the age of 12 but it developed into cystic acne in high school.

Now an esthetician, Theresa understands a lot more about her skin and, unlike many acne influencers, is trying to avoid using accutane as a treatment.

Instead she uses LED light treatment, mandelic acid and benzoyl peroxide.

Theresa is also a make-up artist and creates acne-safe make-up looks which she posts about on Instagram.

Follow her step by step skincare and make-up tutorial on a glow up that deliberately doesn’t hide her acne.