Lupita: the indigenous activist leading a new generation of Mexican women – video

In a country where indigenous people are increasingly displaced and journalists are killed at an alarming rate, a courageous new voice has emerged: Lupita, a Tzotzil-Maya woman​ ​at the forefront of a Mexican indigenous movement.

Twenty years after Lupita lost her family in the Acteal massacre in southern Mexico, she has become a spokesperson for her people​ and for a new generation of Mayan activists.

She balances the demands of motherhood with her high-stakes efforts to re-educate and restore justice to the world