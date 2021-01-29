Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be a very typical January day with partly cloudy skies at times.

Highs won't be quite as cold with readings in the mid/upper 20s in the afternoon.

We could see a few stray flurries tonight with lows in the upper teens.

Most of the daytime Saturday should be quiet with maybe a few flurries.

It'll be breezy and mild with highs in the low 30s.

There will be a low pressure system just grazing our area, mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It looks like the farther you live to the south, the more snow you may see.

South of HWY 29, we may see 1-3" of snow.

There may be a little more in Manitowoc/Sheboygan Counties and along and south of HWY 23.

This is preliminary and we'll fine tune that forecast as that system gets closer.

Highs over the weekend will be in the low 30s.