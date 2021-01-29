Kids not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Educators and childcare new this morning on daybreak.

I can tell you the pfizer vaccine is approved for people over the age of 16 and the moderna vaccine is approved for people over the age of 18.

The reason kids any younger than that aren't eligible to receive the vaccine yet, is a simple one.

Both of these companies haven't been able to complete clinical trials for covid?

"*19 vaccines in that age group.

And until a vaccine is proven to be safe and effective for them... it won't be approved.

One pediatric at mayo clinic says with trials well underway for adults... the next step is testing it in more vulnerable populations, like children "in this situation, given the pandemic and the emergency nature, they are quite rapidly including other groups in the trials, so that we can get the vaccine out to as many people as possible to help end the pandemic."

She says based on the ages currently enrolled in the trials... it's possible the approval for use in children older than 12 will come first before the thank you madelyne.

She also says they have no real reason to think the results in the clinical trail for children will be all that different from what they're