23ABC Weather for January 29, 2021

Showers continue today, heavy at times, before clearing out slowly with just some lingering showers in the mountains through this evening.

An atmospheric river that has been feeding a steady stream of moisture to Central California finally shifted on Thursday, bringing heavy rain and snow.

HEAR SOME RUMBLES OF THUNDER ASTHUNDERSTORMCOULD FORM IN THESE SCATTEREDSHOWERS, WHICH CONTINUE TO BRINGA FEW MORE BANDS OF RAIN AMOUNTAIN SNOW.

AS FOR THATWINTER STORM WARNING, WECOULD SEE ABOUT AN INCH MORESNOW AT PASS LEVEL WITHANOTHER FOOT OF SNOW FOR OURHIGHEST ELEVATIONS BTHE STORM IS DONE TONIGHT.

THESOUTH MOUNTAINS OF TEHACHAPI ANDFRAZIER PARK ARE IN THE 20S THISMORNING AND TOPOUT IN JUST THE UPPER 30S THISAFTERNOON, SO KEEP A CLOSE EYEON THE PASSES THROUGHOUT THE DAYAS THE SNOW CONTINUES TOFALL.

AND BE PREPARED FOR ICYCONDITIONS ON ALL OF OURMOUNTAIN ROADS TONIGHT THROUGHTOMORROWMORNING AND AGAIN TOMORROW NIGHTINTO SUNDAY MORNING.AS FOR TOMORROW, CLEARING SKIESAND DRYWEATHER RETURNS AS WEAK RIDGINGMOVES OVER THEAREA.

ON SUNDAY, THE RIDGEAMPLIFIES OVER THE REGION ANDTHIS WILL ALLOW FOR SOME WARMINGCONDITIONS INTHE MOUTNAINS.

BUT TEMPERATURESWILL BE TRICKY TOFORECAST FOR THE VALLEY, BECAUSEAFTER ALL THIS RAIN WEARE WATCHING FOR THE DEVELOPMENTOF DENSE FOG ONANY MORNING THAT IS CLEAR ANDCALM.

SO FOR NOW, WITHOUTFOG FORMING, WE'LL SEE ACLIMBING FORECAST FROMTODAY'S MID-50S TO THE MORESEASONAL UPPER 50S TOMORROWAND THE LOW 60S SUNDAY WITH THEPOTENTIAL TO SEE LOVELY MID-60SON MONDAY.

OF COURSE THOSEAFTERNOON HIGHS WILL BECONSIDERABLY LOWER IF WE GET THEDENSE FOG, AS IT WILL TAKESEVERAL HOURS TO CLEAR, GIVINGUS MUCH LESS TIME TO WARM UPUNDER THAT WINTER SUNSHINE.

ONTUESDAY OUR NEXT STORM ARRIVESIN CENTRAL CALIFORNIA WITH ACHANCE OF SHOWERS THIS FAR SOUTHINKERN COUNTY.

FOR NOW IT LOOKSCOLD ENOUGH TO BRINGSNOW TO PASS LEVEL AGAIN THATNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAYMORNING SO WE'LL WATCH THEDEVELOPMENT OF THIS CLOSELY.