Ex-VP Hamid Ansari on why question hour & Parliament committees matter

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to former vice president Hamid Ansari on question hour in the Parliament.

Ansari talks about how the question hour is important in Parliament sessions and why Parliament committees matter.

The former Vice-President said, “Parliament used to sit for 90-100 days in a year, now it is sitting for 60 days in a year.

How can you finish the work in this time, unless you make undue haste and undue haste is embodied in this kind of exercises.” Watch the full video for more details.