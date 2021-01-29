Erlanger starts new community health program for first time moms

The Tennessee Department of Human Services awarded Erlanger Health System with a “2Gen” grant.

Human services awarded erlanger health system with a "2gen" grant to fund the formation of a new community health program.

The "nurse-family partnership" will help first-time, low-income mothers in the chattanooga region.

It's an evidence-based program that serves women and teens who meet specific income requirements and who are expecting their first child.

Each mother is partnered with a registered nurse early in her pregnancy and receives regular home visits until her child reaches turns two.

"we teach moms how to play with their baby, how to engage with their babies and how to bond with their babies.

There are some foundational principles that the program is built on and one of them is mom and baby attachment.

If we can support and empower mothers their babies will have healthier futures."

To be eligible, the participant/family must be at or below the 200% poverty level and the participant must enroll before the 28th week of pregnancy.