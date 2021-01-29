Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, January 29, 2021

Fire in Romania kills at least 4 people

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:18s 0 shares 1 views
Fire in Romania kills at least 4 people
Fire in Romania kills at least 4 people

At least 4 people died in a hospital fire in Bucharest, Romania.

The fire broke out early this morning on the ground floor of the hospital, which also treats COVID-19 patients.

THE HOSPITAL, WHICH ALSO TREATSCOVID-19 PATIENTS.THE BLAZE FORCED THE EVACUATIONOF THE BUILDING.AT LAST CHECK THE ROMANIANEMERGENCY SERVICES SAY ANUNSPECIFIED NUMBER OF PEOPLEHAVE BEEN INJURED.TWO PEOPLE IN LAS VEGAS HAVEBEEN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TOTHE DE

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like